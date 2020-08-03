https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/unhinged-wisconsin-teachers-plant-fake-tombstones-represent-kids-dying-schools-re-opened-fall-state-zero-deaths-age-19/

Unhinged Wisconsin teachers today planted several fake tombstones to protest the reopening of schools.

The unions believe kids will die from the Chinese coronavirus if they attend school.

Via Corey DeAngelis.

TRENDING: “Look at Your Boyfriend’s Face!” -Unhinged Woman Throws Coffee on Two Men for Not Wearing Masks – Boyfriend Gets His Ass Beat Bloody (VIDEO)

Teachers Unions want more money. And they want the government to shut down their competition.

The Wisconsin teachers need to be better informed.

There are ZERO DEATHS in the entire state of Wisconsin from the China coronavirus for ANYONE under 19!

Wisconsin needs smarter teachers.

This what they want.

This teachers union joined about 10 others – and the Democratic Socialists of America – in demanding: • Ban on new charter schools

• Ban on private school choice

• Ban standardized tests

• Police-free schools

• More federal fundinghttps://t.co/cR8NT1ucDR — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) August 2, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

