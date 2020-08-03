https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-reports-smallest-daily-ccp-virus-case-increase-in-4-weeks_3448119.html

The United States on Sunday saw the smallest daily CCP virus case increase in around 4 weeks, with more than 47,000 new cases, according to a report.

Researchers with Johns Hopkins University provided the update on Monday, noting that around 4.67 million people in the United States have contracted the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, a novel coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China, late last year.

The Wall Street Journal compiled the university’s data, noting that 47,511 new cases were reported on Sunday, Aug. 2, while noting that it’s the fewest number of cases reported since July 6 when about 44,900 were registered. A day before that, on Saturday, more than 58,000 cases of the virus were reported nationwide, and on Friday about 67,000 cases were noted.

California reported about 9,032 new cases on Saturday, and Florida reported 7,084 cases, according to the data.

In the midst of the decline, White House CCP virus coordinator Deborah Birx told news outlets on Sunday that the virus is more widespread than ever, recommending that some schools in higher-risk areas implement distance-learning methods rather than having students return to in-person classes.

“What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread. It’s into the rural as equal urban areas,” she said in an interview with CNN.

Americans should follow health care professionals’ recommendations, including practicing social distancing and wearing a protective mask, Birx reiterated.

“To everybody who lives in a rural area, you are not immune or protected from this virus,” Birx told the news outlet. “If you’re in multi-generational households, and there’s an outbreak in your rural area or in your city, you need to really consider wearing a mask at home, assuming that you’re positive, if you have individuals in your households with comorbidities.”

More than 173,000 deaths in the United States are expected by Aug. 22, according to a report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). So far, more than 150,000 people have died, according to researchers.

“It’s not super-spreading individuals, it’s super-spreading events and we need to stop those. We definitely need to take more precautions,” Birx added.

Outside of the United States, several other countries have seen significant increases in cases. India reported more than 50,000 cases of the virus for a fifth consecutive day.

Brazil on Saturday reported more than 45,000 cases of COVID-19 as well as 1,088 deaths, with the death toll rising to 93,563 and cases rising to about 2.7 million. South Africa, meanwhile, reported 10,000 new cases Saturday, bringing the total to more than 503,000, according to the BBC.

Australia’s Victoria state declared a state of disaster after reporting 429 new cases over the weekend. President Donald Trump, on Twitter, pointed to the Australian announcement to defend the U.S. response to the pandemic.

“Big China Virus breakouts all over the World, including nations which were thought to have done a great job. The Fake News doesn’t report this. USA will be stronger than ever before, and soon,” he wrote on Sunday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

