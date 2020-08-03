https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/usaid-merritt-corrigan-lgbtq-rights/2020/08/03/id/980349

After Democrats ripped Merritt Corrigan, the deputy White House liaison at the U.S. Agency for International Development, and called for her removal over controversial comments she made on LGBTQ rights, she will leave the agency.

Two USAID officials and another person familiar with the matter told Politico that Corrigan would leave the agency after a short tenure.

Late Monday morning, she switched her Twitter account from private to public and posted six tweets that slammed USAID, Democrat lawmakers, and the media.

In one post, she said she would be holding a press conference Thursday to “discuss the rampant anti-Christian sentiment at USAID” and said she had “watched with horror this week as USAID distributed taxpayer funded documents claiming ‘we cannot tell someone’s sex or gender by looking at them’ and that not calling oneself ‘cis-gendered’ is a microagression[.] I’m not cis-anything. I’m a woman.”

Corrigan also ripped Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., and Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., and wrote they had “engaged in a corrupt campaign to remove me from USAID. I will expose it on Thursday.”

In another tweet, she wrote: “The United States is losing ground in the battle to garner influence through humanitarian aid because we now refuse to help countries who don’t celebrate sexual deviancy[.] Meanwhile, Russia and China are happy to step in and eat our lunch.”

In late July, a group of 20 Democrat lawmakers led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, sent a letter to acting USAID Administrator John Barsa telling him Corrigan holds positions “in direct opposition to the work USAID supports.”

“We are left wondering how Ms. Corrigan is able to effectively serve an agency whose principles are so clearly antithetical to her own,” House Democrats wrote in the letter, which called for her resignation.

She defended her beliefs and posted: “For too long, I’ve remained silent as the media has attacked me for my Christian beliefs, which are shared by the majority of Americans. Let me clear: Gay marriage isn’t marriage[.] Men aren’t women[.] U.S.-funded Tunisian LGBT soap operas aren’t America First.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

