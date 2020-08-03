http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cDq_vGaYvmY/

President Donald Trump talked with a group of U.S. graduates whose jobs are being outsourced to foreign workers, shortly before he signed an executive order that will curb the use of H-1B workers in government jobs.

Watch the August 3 conversation here:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...