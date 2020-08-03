https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/sleepy-joes-support-trump-signs-everywhere-sleepy-joe-signs-nowhere-found/

All across the nation there are Trump signs everywhere. Noticeably missing are any Biden signs anywhere?

This past weekend the Crew Dragon SpaceX capsule splashed down off the coast of Florida. Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley returned to earth after launching from the Kennedy Space Center at the end of May. They were greeted by a boat with a Trump flag:

Trump boat parades have occurred around the US this past summer. On the 4th of July weekend in Newport Beach, California, people celebrated the 4th with beach parties on the Newport peninsula and a Trump boat parade:

A Trump boat parade in South Carolina set a Guinness World Record with over 3,000 vessels participating:

Trump Boat Parade Breaks Guinness World Record with Over 3,000 Vessels https://t.co/cw3v6RtfpP — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 12, 2020

Florida has had numerous boat parades:

Thank you. We love our boaters! https://t.co/AhjmAOKfDh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

Michigan had a two mile long Trump boat parade:

@PeteHegseth Love your show thought you’d like this!! Trump boat parade Lake St. Clair Michigan. #happybirthdaypresidentTrump pic.twitter.com/Bj9NbmC1cw — Edie Lukas (@edie_lukas) June 13, 2020

Across the nation there are Trump signs everywhere. One man shared with us that he drove from Iowa to Oregon and from Oregon to California and all he saw was Trump signs everywhere. He didn’t see a single Biden sign!

In Florida, one business owner is all Trump all the time…and his business is doing great:

President Trump’s communication director shared a tweet showing Trump 2020 signage on a business roof:

A GREAT view—flying over I-495… pic.twitter.com/cuteRYJDxx — Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) August 1, 2020

Jesse Watters pointed this out over the weekend – Biden has no base!

“Trump’s base is twice as fired up as Biden’s base. In fact, Joe doesn’t really have a base. Have you ever seen a Biden bumper sticker anywhere?” — @JesseBWatters pic.twitter.com/wIJAJp1PEO — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) August 2, 2020

Biden has no base – Sleepy Joe has no MO.

