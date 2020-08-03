https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/WhiteHouse-coronavirus-testing/2020/08/03/id/980333

White House staff members who work in the Executive Office of the President may now be required to take a coronavirus testing if asked.

Politico reports that White House employees received an email outlining a new policy that will require “random mandatory COVID-19 testing.”

The new policy comes days after national security adviser Robert O’Brien tested positive for the coronavirus.

A White House official said the random, required tests are part of an “ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of the entire White House Complex.” The official added that randomized COVID-19 testing has already been in place for “several months” on a voluntary basis. Now, the testing will become mandatory.

The White House already has been testing anyone who regularly comes in close contact to the president or vice president. To test staff, visitors, journalists who are part of the press pool and others, the White House uses rapid tests.

“Failure to report to testing will be considered a refusal to test,” the email sent to White House staff stated.

It is unclear if employees would face any consequences for declining to show up for or take a test.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

