Elect a liberal Democrat woman and you get lectures from mom.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham demonstrated once again that voting blue has serious consequences.

Grisham is spying on New Mexico residents and believes that the inevitable behavior of a virus can be stopped by her dictatorial powers.

How awful.

Of course, this is the same woman who gets jewelry stores to open up just for her during the state’s shutdown.

Now, go to your room!

[embedded content]