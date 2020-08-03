https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/510380-wife-blames-trump-lack-of-masks-for-husbands-coronavirus-death-in-obit

The wife of a man who died from COVID-19 blamed President TrumpDonald John TrumpOklahoma City Thunder players kneel during anthem despite threat from GOP state lawmaker Microsoft moving forward with talks to buy TikTok after conversation with Trump Controversial Trump nominee placed in senior role after nomination hearing canceled MORE, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and a lack of mask-wearing for her husband’s death in his obituary published last week.

David Nagy’s obituary gained traction online Monday after his wife, Stacey Nagy, named Trump and Abbott in his obituary published in the Jefferson Jimplecute on July 30.

“Dave did everything he was supposed to do, but you did not,” Stacey Nagy wrote in the obituary. “Shame on all of you, and may Karma find you all!”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is one hell of an obit. Condolences to the Nagy family for their loss. pic.twitter.com/3nMnGJn6JF — Jordan Ray (@JordanLRay) August 3, 2020

David Nagy, 79, died in the intensive care unit at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital on July 22. His wife described his death as “needless” in the obituary.

“They blame his death and the deaths of all other innocent people, on Trump, Abbott and all of the other politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously and were more concerned with their popularity and votes than lives,” she wrote.

“Also to blame are the many ignorant, self-centered and selfish people who refused to follow the advice of the medical professionals, believing their ‘right’ not to wear a mask was more important than killing innocent people,” she continued.

Stacey Nagy told BuzzFeed News that her husband had several medical conditions that put him at risk for COVID-19, including diabetes, heart problems and early signs of dementia. David experienced a fall in late March, which led to his hospitalization and his placement in a nursing home to recover until he fell ill in July.

Other obituaries have blamed government officials for their family members deaths, including an Arizona woman’s obituary for her father and a Texas woman’s obituary for her mother.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

