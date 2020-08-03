https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/winning-president-donald-trump-hits-51-approval-latest-rasmussen-poll-7-points-higher-obama-point-presidency/

President Trump’s Rasmussen approval rating hit 51% on Monday.

This is despite the horrific attacks by Democrats and their fake news media over the coronavirus and his handling of the crisis.

Barack Obama had a 44% approval rating at the same point in his presidency.

And, as Rasmussen reported earlier, Obama had a 95% positive media.

Trump has a 95% negative media.

This is truly REMARKABLE news!

