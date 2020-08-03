https://www.dailywire.com/news/woman-enraged-at-man-not-wearing-mask-at-outdoor-cafe-allegedly-throws-coffee-in-his-face

According to video at TMZ, two men were sitting outside a coffee café in Manhattan Beach, California, when a man and woman walked by and the woman allegedly criticized them for not wearing masks. One of the men called out, “What are you looking at me for? I didn’t say s*** to you. Get the f*** out of my face!”

The woman then apparently hurled her coffee at the man, prompting him to jump up and run after the couple, punching the man.

A man offscreen said to the woman, “You shouldn’t have thrown the drink in his face.” She replied, “I don’t give a f***.” The man who had the drink thrown in his face retorted, “You do now.” The offscreen man repeated, “You should not have thrown the drink in his face. That was stupid.”

Later, someone addressed the couple, saying, “What you needed to do, you needed to walk away.” The coffee victim said to the man he hit, who was now on the phone, “What are you going to do, tell the cops you threw coffee at me?”

Meanwhile, the man accompanying the woman can be heard saying, “Hello, 911? I’ve just been assaulted on Manhattan Beach Avenue. Two gentlemen —”

The man offscreen commented, “Two gentlemen?”

The man phoning 911 continued, “One gentleman and his accomplice —”

The man offscreen laughed, “You need to get your story straight. Your significant other here, your wife or your girlfriend, she threw a drink in his face and assaulted him.” Referring to the coffee, he continues, “That’s hot. You know that, right?”

Later, “There’s coffee all over your boyfriend!”

The woman replied, “Cause you were punching him!”

The coffee victim addressed the man on the phone, saying, “You’re gonna show coffee all over you cause your stupid girlfriend threw it on me!” Later he addressed the couple, as the man on the phone can be seen with a bloody nose, and says,”We were sitting here eating our burritos and you stopped and accosted us and threw coffee at me. You’re gonna have a hard time explaining this …”

In late July, a woman enraged by a young couple enjoying a picnic in a dog park in San Diego while not wearing masks reportedly maced the couple.

Ash O’Brien, her husband Jarrett Kelley and their three-month-old puppy were enjoying the sun in Rhodes Dog Park when a woman in a black face mask targeted the couple with pepper spray, prompting Kelley, who was temporarily blinded, to attempt to grab the canister from the irate woman, who was accompanied by her dog.

One female witness admonished the woman, “’What are you doing? You just maced him! You just maced them and their food because you disagree.”

O’Brien stated on Facebook that the woman had started her rage-filled actions by calling her and her husband “idiots’ and flipping O’Brien off. O’Brien added, “We were not wearing masks because we were eating. You can’t wear a mask and eat at the same time. … Then she started saying more stuff and I told her to leave the park and stop harassing us. She then came right up to our table wear (sic) we were eating, pointed the mace at me first and got a little on me, and then my husband stepped in and took the entire can.”

O’Brien told ABC 10, “She just came up without saying anything and just stuck the mace can right in front of my face. My husband, being a good guy, walked in front of her and was like ‘Hey, calm down, please don’t do this’ and then she grabbed him and just starting macing him; she used the entire can on him.” She continued, “We drove to the hospital; he got treated and everything,” adding, “I want her to go to jail; she assaulted my husband, and I’m angry about it.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

