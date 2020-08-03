https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/you-dont-see-this-everyday/

[embedded content]

Florida man takes 9-mile turnpike ride on hood of tractor trailer

According to the Palm Beach Post, cops were able to catch up to the semi and take the maniac into custody. The man was driving a Toyota SUV southbound on the turnpike around 1 p.m. when he began acting strangely and stopped the vehicle on the exit ramp to Boynton Beach, a male passenger in the Toyota told troopers.

The man got out of the Toyota, began walking on the highway and jumped the concrete median wall onto the northbound side, causing traffic to slow down. He then hopped onto the hood of the truck.