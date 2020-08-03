https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/misstating-said-yale-physician-supports-hcq-treatment-covid-19-shuts-cnn-hack-video/

It should be clear by now that there is a nefarious reason why the fake news media and medical elites are insisting hydroxychloroquine is not a valid option for treating the China coronavirus.

There have been now been 51 international studies that prove the effectiveness of HCQ in treating COVID-19.

Yale Dr. Harvey Risch is one of the latest prominent physicians who supports hydroxychloroquine use.

On Monday Dr. Risch shut down CNN hack John Berman during their discussion on the now controversial drug.

Via FOX News.

Yale epidemiology professor Dr. Harvey Risch and CNN host John Berman bickered over hydroxychloroquine on Monday during a heated discussion about the polarizing drug, which the president has hailed as a possible treatment for COVID-19. Risch recently wrote an op-ed in support of hydroxychloroquine, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx and other experts have dismissed the anti-malarial drug being used to combat coronavirus. Risch cited various studies that backed up his pro-hydroxychloroquine stance, but the host of CNN’s “New Day” disagreed. “None of those studies that you just cited are random placebo-controlled trials, what Dr. Fauci refers to as the gold standard,” Berman said, as the CNN on-screen chyron stated “Growing body of evidence shows hydroxychloroquine is ineffective.” Risch responded: “That’s not actually correct. The problem with those randomized controlled trials, is they were trials done on the wrong people. They were trials done on low-risk people with low risks of hospitalization and mortality. You don’t do a study of prostate cancer with women… because nobody is gonna get the outcome.”

