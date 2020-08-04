https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/schools-dod-pentagon-online/2020/08/04/id/980567

Nearly 9,000 students belonging to the U.S. military’s Department of Defense Education Activity (DODEA) schools, or 13% of DODEA students, will resume classes online for at least the fall semester, reports Stars & Stripes.

​The report comes as President Donald Trump and his administration are pushing hard to see U.S. schools reopen in the fall for in-class learning.

DODEA, which runs 162 schools overseas for about 71,000 pre-K through high school students worldwide, in May closed schools for the remainder of spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DODEA shut down schools in hot spots in late February, including Daegu, South Korea, and Vicenza and Aviano in Italy.

The last of the schools to close was at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on March 25.

DODEA schools will reopen in the fall if conditions allow, the Pentagon said.

“The health and safety of our students and employees remains a top priority and has been a primary consideration throughout the planning and preparation for a safe return to school,” Stephen Smith, a Department of Defense Education Activity-Europe spokesman, said.

Schools in some parts of the U.S. reopened last week but were forced to close after COVID-19 outbreaks, including in Indiana, Mississippi, and Georgia.

