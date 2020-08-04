https://noqreport.com/2020/08/04/alek-skarlatos-is-taking-a-stand-for-oregon/

Many of you know Alek Skarlatos as the Oregon National Guardsman who was one of the men who stopped a terrorist attack on a train heading towards Paris, France. He and his friends who thwarted that attack played themselves in the Clint Eastwood movie The 15:17 to Paris, depicting what happened on screen. From there he competed on the show Dancing with the Stars on ABC. Now, at 27 years old, he is setting his sights on Washington DC, as he’s now running for Congress to represent his home state of Oregon in the House of Representatives.

During this episode of Freedom One-On-One with Jeff Dornik, Alek and Jeff discuss his campaign and many hot-button issues. It’s important that you hear candidates positions on a lot of current events, as they’ll be the ones making the decisions when they are elected into a leadership position to lead our country. Discussing the COVID-19 “pandemic”, the ensuing shutdowns and the Black Lives Matter/Antifa riots, he understands the big picture and what needs to be done in each of these situations.

Alek also spoke to some of the issues that his constituents are concerned about, including the timber industry, coastal fishing and a few other areas of concern. It was refreshing to hear a candidate speak specifically about what needs to be resolved on the local level and what would be benefit his district. We need to remember that our Representatives are elected to do just that… represent us!

I hope that we see more fresh faces jump into running for political office. We often times complain about term limits and lifetime politicians. One solution to both of those problems is to get new conservative voices in the political world, challenging the status quo. It sure seems like Alek Skarlatos is ready to do just that! With endorsements from people like Dan Crenshaw, Ted Cruz, Steve Scalise and Kevin McCarthy, it sure looks like he has the perfect opportunity to flip a seat that has been held by the same Democrat politician for the last 33 years.

