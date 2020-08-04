https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/anonymous-leftist-operatives-washington-state-writing-florida-residents-tell-vote-mail/

A TGP reader Gusano sent this to us this morning.

Gusano lives in Broward County Florida and he received a letter from a Democrat in Washington state encouraging him to ask local officials to vote by mail.

The letter from “Judy” even includes instructions on how to apply for mail in ballots.

Trump was right.

The left is pushing this all over the country because they know it is easier to cheat that way.

“Judy” certainly has no interest in this person’s well-being. It’s all politics.

We responded to Gusano and asked if he could give us more information.

His reply:

No sir, just the mailer I received. Here in Broward or all of Florida 1, for that matter, one has to request a ballot in order to be able to vote by mail. They can’t run a fair election in this county. The Governor replaced Brenda Snipes after the last fiasco in 2018. The election’s office’s employees hide behind their incompetence to excuse their illegal election tampering. It’s obvious from this that the game plan is to push for mail-in balloting to run up the numbers in Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties to try to swing Florida to Joe Biden. And mail-in ballots to everyone in state allows that.

