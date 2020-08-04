https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/antifa-apologist-mazie-hirono-refuses-denounce-antifa-walks-briefing-video/
Antifa at work.
BLM and antifa protesters beat up someone in their own camp at the park next to the Portland federal courthouse. I recognize some of these people as ones who started fires at night. Some have also been arrested & released multiple times. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/q5esD8s7kQ
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 1, 2020
Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) is one of the deep thinkers in the Democrat party today.
On Tuesday Mazie attended a hearing on Antifa where she refused to denounce the domestic terror group.
Then she grabbed her things and left the hearing.
Not on Democrat Senator would denounce the violent Antifa terrorist movement.
.@MazieHirono walks out of Senate hearing after saying calls to defund police are not literal & refusing to denounce Antifa.@TedCruz: “You’re welcome to say something negative about Antifa right now.”
*crickets* pic.twitter.com/D5rGb8DKCQ
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 4, 2020
Antifa bombs.
Mostly peaceful IED https://t.co/AVY3g0cbPL
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 4, 2020
