Antifa at work.

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) is one of the deep thinkers in the Democrat party today.

On Tuesday Mazie attended a hearing on Antifa where she refused to denounce the domestic terror group.

Then she grabbed her things and left the hearing.

Not on Democrat Senator would denounce the violent Antifa terrorist movement.

Antifa bombs.

