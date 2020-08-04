http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fNK0tRGB8Uc/

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) on Tuesday reacted to President Donald Trump’s interview with Axios discussing recently deceased Rep. John Lewis (D-GA).

Trump in the interview noted Lewis’ efforts for civil rights and also highlighted his own work for the black community by telling Axios, “Nobody has done more for black Americans than I have.”

During CNN’s “New Day,” Bottoms called Trump “delusional” and rejected his claim that he has done more for black Americans by saying that Trump “has done nothing for African-Americans.”

“I’m disgusted by that,” Bottoms said after watching a clip of Trump’s Axios interview. “And I’ve read Congressman Lewis’ essay and I wrote something from his essay, that I’ve kept on my desk: ‘Answer the highest calling of your heart and stand up for what you truly believe in.’ Donald Trump shows us time and time again the only thing he believes in is himself. He doesn’t care anything about the American people, he doesn’t care anything about the history of this country. He doesn’t care anything about the future of this country.”

Host Alisyn Camerota asked, “What do you think about when President Trump says he personally has done more for black Americans than anyone else?”

“He’s delusional,” Bottoms replied. “He’s a narcissist and he is delusional. The only person that believes that is him. He’s done nothing for African-Americans in this country, and to speak that in the same sentence as speaking of John Lewis is almost blasphemous.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

