Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) on Tuesday blasted President TrumpDonald John TrumpWhite House sued over lack of sign language interpreters at coronavirus briefings Wife blames Trump, lack of masks for husband’s coronavirus death in obit: ‘May Karma find you all’ Trump authorizes reduced funding for National Guard coronavirus response through 2020 MORE’s latest comments on the late Rep. John Lewis John LewisIn Black communities, changing how we treat diabetes is imperative Juan Williams: The Trump Show grows tired Don’t let Trump distract us from the real threat of his presidency MORE (D-Ga.), calling Trump “delusional.”

Trump told Axios’s Jonathan Swan in an interview published late Tuesday that he couldn’t say “one way or the other” whether the civil rights icon’s life had been “impressive” but that Lewis “made a big mistake” by not attending his inauguration in 2017.

Asked about the remarks on CNN, Bottoms said she was “disgusted.”

“Donald Trump shows us time and time again that the only thing he believes in is himself,” she said. “He doesn’t care anything about the American people, he doesn’t care anything about the history of this country, he doesn’t care anything about the future of this country.”

Bottoms said the comments underscored that the 2020 presidential election is “the most important election of our lifetime.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms calls Trump a “narcissist” and “delusional” after his comments on John Lewis: “He doesn’t care anything about the American people, he doesn’t care anything about the history of this country” https://t.co/KGsltPYyk1 pic.twitter.com/2QkxeYvv6h — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 4, 2020

“If this man is allowed to serve as president for another four years, we will be in even more trouble than we are in now,” she said. “He is destroying our democracy in real time, and we have to respond in the best way that we know how, the way that John Lewis taught us to respond, that is, to show up and vote.”

Trump said Lewis, one of the original Freedom Riders and the youngest speaker at the March on Washington in 1963, should have attended his inauguration and State of the Union addresses because “nobody has done more for Black Americans than I have.”

“He’s delusional. He’s a narcissist and he is delusional,” Bottoms said. “He’s done nothing for African Americans in this country, and to speak that in the same sentence as John Lewis is almost blasphemous.”

Lewis died at the age of 80 on July 17, months after announcing he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

