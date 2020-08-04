https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/atlanta-mayor-keisha-lance-bottoms-trump-lewis/2020/08/04/id/980464

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Tuesday slammed President Donald Trump as a “narcissist” after he panned late Rep. John Lewis during an interview for not attending his 2017 inauguration and commenting that he couldn’t say “one way or another” if the civil rights icon had led an “impressive” life.

“Donald Trump shows us time and time again that the only thing he believes in is himself,” Bottoms said on CNN’s “New Day.” “He doesn’t care anything about the American people, he doesn’t care anything about the history of this country, he doesn’t care anything about the future of this country.”

In the interview for “Axios on HBO,” Trump told Jonathan Swan that he did not know Lewis, D-Ga., who died at the age of 80 on July 17 after announcing in December that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“I find a lot of people impressive,” said Trump. “I find many people not impressive.”

He also pointed out that Lewis did not attend his inauguration or his State of the Union speeches, but “that’s OK. That’s his right. And, again, nobody has done more for Black Americans than I have. He should’ve come. I think he made a big mistake. I think he should’ve come.”

Trump acknowledged that Lewis “devoted a lot of energy and a lotta heart” to civil rights, “but there were many others also.”

Bottoms told CNN she is “disgusted” by Trump’s comments, and said they show how the 2020 election is the “most important election of our lifetime,” because Trump is “destroying our democracy in real time.”

The mayor added that Trump’s claims to have done more for Black Americans than anyone else show that he’s “delusional.”

“He’s done nothing for African Americans in this country, and to speak that in the same sentence as John Lewis is almost blasphemous,” said Bottoms.

