AUGUST SURPRISE! Latest Poll Shows the President’s Approval Rating SURGING TO 51% in August
A new poll from Rasmussen shows President Trump’s approval rating popping to 51% in August as the country struggles to crackdown on anti-police protests and contain the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.
