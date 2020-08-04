https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/like-living-under-martial-law-australia-lockdown-is-insane/

Excellent hit from Alan Jones Sky News Australia

‘Like living under martial law’

In a country of 25 million people, just 221 people have died yet Australians have been placed under martial law and are ‘existing in a coma state’ according to Alan Jones, who hammered the absurd lockdown restrictions during a segment on Sky News tonight.

“In a decade this will be looked back on as one of the colossal public policy fiascos of the century… The cost to workers and their families, billions of dollars to the national economy, appalling mental anguish and well over 99% have recovered and nobody tells us what they’re trying to achieve.”

Reporter Jodi Lee outlined how law enforcement is going from door to door to enforce the quarantine and smashing car windows if citizens refuse to cooperate with the police.

ENFORCEMENT:

👮🏽‍♀️ 3,000 doors knocks conducted

👮🏽‍♀️ More than 800 ppl weren’t home

👮🏽‍♀️ Exercise now BANNED for people isolating

👮🏽‍♀️ 500+ ADF coming to VIC

👮🏽‍♀️ Close contacts of known cases will be door knocked randomly, too

👮🏽‍♀️ New $4957 fines for individuals who breach isolation — Jodi Lee (@jodilee_7) August 4, 2020