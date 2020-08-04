https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/ballot-harvesting-ex-attorney-general-warns-new-vote-plan-ripe-fraud/

A newly adopted law in Nevada that was pushed through in a nighttime vote by Democrats pushes the danger for vote fraud into the stratosphere, says the state’s former attorney general.

“You’ve chronicled it. I’ve chronicled it. There is clearly voter fraud all over the country and this is a huge deal,” former AG Adam Laxalt said during an interview on the Laura Ingraham show.

“And she’s talking about ballot harvesting which is illegal in Nevada until this new bill was passed. And your listeners have heard of granny harvesting. Imagine paid Democrat operatives or Republicans being able to go into senior living homes, take advantage of our elders and in this legislation they can even sign it for them. So this thing is absolutely ripe for fraud.”

The interview:

[embedded content]

According to the Hill, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, signed into law a bill dispatching mail-in ballots to all the state’s voters.

President Trump, who has warned repeatedly of vote fraud dangers, suggested the state might bring a lawsuit on itself over the action. The president is concerned that mail-in ballots won’t be handled properly or efficiently, leaving election results up in the air.

That’s what has happened in one East Coast Democrat primary, which now, six weeks after the election, still is being disputed. One of the issues there was that the Post Office didn’t postmark some ballots, leaving election officials no way to know if they were submitted on time or not.

Sisolak said he wanted to “do all we can to allow Nevadans to safely cast a ballot in the upcoming November election.”

The president said, “You’ll have somebody like the governor of Nevada come out with this massive plan, out of nowhere, to take millions of ballots and send them all over the place. You’ll never know who won that state. It’ll get messed up just like New York and just like Paterson, N.J., and just like many other places.”

Gov. Sisolak and the NV Dems called a special session with no public present and inside 24 hours are ramming through mail-in balloting and ballot harvesting. They are massively altering our election 97 days out entirely without the SecState. They are working to steal our election — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) August 1, 2020

At the Gateway Pundit, a commentary said, “The new Democrat law allows people not related to or friends with elderly voters to fill out their ballots and turn them in to be counted!”

The commentary noted Laxalt’s warning, “Laxalt reminded Laura that the ballot harvesting means Democrats can enter nursing homes and fill in ballots for dementia patients without their signature.”

