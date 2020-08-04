https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-told-not-to-debate-trump-because-of-serious-cognitive-decline/

[embedded content]

Timestamped to begin — Great clip this morning from Sky News Australia

‘Serious cognitive decline’

Daily Telegraph columnist Miranda Devine says the reason so many people are telling Joe Biden not to debate US President Donald Trump is because Biden is actually in “cognitive decline.”

The 2020 United States presidential debates are set to take place from late September and there have been speculations presidential candidate Joe Biden will choose not to participate.

“They’re all saying ‘no no please don’t do, whatever you do, don’t debate Trump.”

“And they’re not admitting it’s because Joe Biden has serious cognitive decline, which anyone who’s seen him up close – as I have – knows and can tell from a mile off.

“It’s all about keeping Joe Biden in the basement because he’s actually doing nothing.”

Biden In Cognitive Decline…

