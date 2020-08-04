https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/04/billionaire-media-mogul-oprah-winfrey-says-whiteness-gives-white-people-an-advantage-no-matter-what/

The Washington Examiner reports that billionaire media mogul Oprah Winfrey talked about race and especially white privilege on the most recent episode of her internet series “The Oprah Conversation,” declaring that while “there are white people who are not as powerful as the system of white people — the caste system that’s been put in place — but they still, no matter where they are on the rung, or the ladder of success, they still have their whiteness.”

Oprah’s guest was former NFL player Emmanuel Acho, who had a lot to say about whiteness and allowing your children to live a “white” life:

America is “run by whites,” Acho told Oprah, adding that he has warned his white friends about allowing their children to live a “white” life.

“Here’s what I told my friends with their white children,” Acho began. “Y’all live in a white cul-de-sac, in a white neighborhood, in a white city, in a white state. If you were not careful, your children will live their whole life white, and at 26, 27, they’ll end up being a part of the problem, because you just let them and allowed them to live a completely white, sheltered, and culture-less life.”

A culture-less life? Because they grew up in a white neighborhood?

Another guest was a white liberal who’d recently become woke and realized he couldn’t not be racist:

Oprah also hosted a man named “Seth,” a self-described liberal who grew up in Manhattan in the 1970s, who said the “movement over the last month” has made him realize he is racist.

“You’ve become ‘woke’ during this period, and realized in that awakening that you are racist, right?” Oprah asked. “I just want to know how that happened.”

“I realized that I couldn’t be not racist,” continued Seth. “I realized that I either was a racist or an anti-racist, and I wasn’t — I’m not — an anti-racist.”

It’s no longer good enough not to be racist, not that it matters, because you’ll be branded a racist anyway.

Beware of anti-racist training coming to a government agency or business soon to set you straight.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...