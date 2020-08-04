https://www.lifezette.com/2020/08/oprah-winfrey-shames-white-people-whiteness-gives-you-an-advantage-no-matter-what/

The billionaire media mogul Oprah Winfrey just launched a vile attack on “whiteness” and “white privilege” on her eponymous series “The Oprah Conversation.”

In an episode that Oprah titled “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man: Part 1,” which featured former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho, she invited several white people to come on and discuss “racism,” “white privilege,” and “whiteness.” Oprah proceeded to praise her white guests for accusing themselves of being “racist.”

“There are white people who are not as powerful as the system of white people — the caste system that’s been put in place — but they still, no matter where they are on the rung, or the ladder of success, they still have their whiteness,” Oprah said, later adding, “[Whites have a] leg up. You still have your whiteness. That’s what the term ‘white privilege’ is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter.”

“It is the fundamental issue,” she continued.

Oprah then invited Seth, a self-described Jewish man from Manhattan, New York, to describe his “awakening” to his own “racist” self.

“You’ve become ‘woke’ during this period, and realized in that awakening that you are racist, right?” asked Oprah. “I just want to know how that happened.”

“I was born in the 70s,” Seth said. “I was born and raised in Manhattan. I’ve always considered myself to be liberal. Now I’m not only a friend of people of color but also an advocate for [them], but this movement over the last month has been powerful.”

He then described himself as a “racist” who is aspiring to become an “anti-racist.”

“I realized that I couldn’t be not racist,” continued Seth. “I realized that I either was a racist or an anti-racist, and I wasn’t — I’m not — an anti-racist.”

Then there was Lisa, a Minnesotan-turned-Californian who attributed “biases” to all white people before warning of “unconscious biases that white people — that we as white people — have.”

Acho eventually chimed in to say that whites living a “white” life become “part of the problem”:

Here’s what I told my friends with their white children. I said, “Y’all live in a white cul-de-sac, in a white neighborhood, in a white city, in a white state. If you were not careful, your children will live their whole life white, and at [the ages of] 26, 27, they’ll end up being a part of the problem, because you just let them and allowed them to live a completely white, sheltered, and culture-less life.

The former NFL star then claimed that America is “run” by whites.

“As a black person, white people — the proverbial phrase of white people — they run America, CEOs, Fortune 500 companies, execs, ownership,” Acho stated. “They run America. Not an individual white person, but collective white people. I firmly believe that if the white person is your problem, only the white person can be your solution.”

If this isn’t racism, I don’t know what is!

