Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee later this month to accept his nomination by the Democratic National Convention, according to reports from Wednesday morning.

Biden’s original intentions of traveling to the midwestern city “have been scrapped because of coronavirus concerns,” Bloomberg reporter Tyler Pager tweeted on Wednesday.

In a statement to media on Wednesday, DNC organizers said that the “worsening coronavirus pandemic” had led convention officials to cancel the event’s various speaking engagements “in order to prevent risking the health of our host community as well as the convention’s production teams, security officials, community partners, media and others necessary to orchestrate the event.”

The DNC already has strict protocols in place for coronavirus mitigation at its August convention, including daily testing of attendees and remote protocols for many state delegations

