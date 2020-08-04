https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-massive-explosion-rocks-beirut-lebanon-video/

A MASSIVE explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday.

The National News Agency reported that the explosion was at a warehouse for firecrackers near the port.

According to local news, multiple people are wounded.

WATCH:

Additional footage of the blast.

WATCH:

Another angle of the blast:

This is a breaking story…please refresh page for updates.

