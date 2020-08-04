https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-massive-explosion-rocks-beirut-lebanon-video/
A MASSIVE explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday.
The National News Agency reported that the explosion was at a warehouse for firecrackers near the port.
According to local news, multiple people are wounded.
WATCH:
A Powerful explosion has occured in Beirut. It’s not yet clear what caused the blast. #Beirut pic.twitter.com/h7ayT5DKdK
— Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) August 4, 2020
Additional footage of the blast.
WATCH:
Massive, massive explosion in Beirut. Here’s the instant of the blast. pic.twitter.com/1hgAbgAJ2k
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 4, 2020
Another angle of the blast:
My brother sent me this, we live 10 KM away from the explosion site and the glass of our bldgs got shattered. #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/MPByBc673m
— Abir Ghattas (@AbirGhattas) August 4, 2020
This is a breaking story…please refresh page for updates.