A MASSIVE explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday.

The National News Agency reported that the explosion was at a warehouse for firecrackers near the port.

According to local news, multiple people are wounded.

A Powerful explosion has occured in Beirut. It’s not yet clear what caused the blast. #Beirut pic.twitter.com/h7ayT5DKdK — Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) August 4, 2020

Additional footage of the blast.

Massive, massive explosion in Beirut. Here’s the instant of the blast. pic.twitter.com/1hgAbgAJ2k — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 4, 2020

Another angle of the blast:

My brother sent me this, we live 10 KM away from the explosion site and the glass of our bldgs got shattered. #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/MPByBc673m — Abir Ghattas (@AbirGhattas) August 4, 2020

This is a breaking story…please refresh page for updates.

