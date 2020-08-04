https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-president-trump-doj-investigations-obamagate-hear-breathtaking-found-video/

President Trump joined Lou Dobbs on Tuesday night.

During their conversation President Trump told Dobbs “it’s a horrible thing that took place”

President Trump: We caught them spying. Now it’s up to our Attorney General. As you know I wanted them to do it. I didn’t want to get overly involved… I do hear it’s breathtaking what they found that’s all I can say.

President Trump again makes the statement about what he is hearing about the investigation into Obamagate:

“We caught them spying now it’s up to our Attorney General. As you know I wanted them (Barr’s DOJ) to do it. I didn’t want to get overly involved. Maybe I should, maybe I shouldn’t but I do hear it’s breathtaking what they found. That’s all I can say – breathtaking.”

