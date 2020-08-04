https://babylonbee.com/news/brett--erin-kunkle-talk-equipping-the-next-generationyouth-ministry-anticscrushing-monks/

In this episode of The Babylon Bee Interview Show, Kyle and Ethan talk to Brett and Erin Kunkle who founded and lead MAVEN, which is an organization that exists to help the next generation know truth, pursue goodness, and create beauty, all for the cause of Christ. They talk about how we need to update the flannelgraphs, prompt the next generation to ask why they believe what they believe, and help youth groups equip the next generation with worldview knowledge, apologetics, and deep theology. They also discuss discernment in how G-rated movies are probably rotting your kid’s brain with cultural messages, screen time restrictions, and wacky youth group games and pranks that would probably land you in court nowadays. There’s also sage marriage advice from Erin in the subscriber portion.

