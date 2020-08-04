https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/04/carl-bernstein-says-we-have-a-national-emergency-unlike-anything-in-our-history-an-unfit-president/

We can think of quite a few national emergencies bigger than both the COVID-19 pandemic and the Trump administration, but even someone as old as Carl Bernstein can only seem to see history as beginning in 2016, and he told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that President Trump’s lack of fitness to be president is “a national emergency unlike anything in our history.” Guess he’ll be voting for Joe Biden, then.

