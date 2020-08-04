https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/04/carl-bernstein-says-we-have-a-national-emergency-unlike-anything-in-our-history-an-unfit-president/

We can think of quite a few national emergencies bigger than both the COVID-19 pandemic and the Trump administration, but even someone as old as Carl Bernstein can only seem to see history as beginning in 2016, and he told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that President Trump’s lack of fitness to be president is “a national emergency unlike anything in our history.” Guess he’ll be voting for Joe Biden, then.

Watergate journalist Carl Bernstein: “We have to recognize that we have a national emergency unlike anything in our history. That national emergency is that we have a President of the United States who is demonstrably unfit… not capable of dealing with this horrible situation.” pic.twitter.com/BMsNIRRjh2 — CNN (@CNN) August 4, 2020

Oh please. — Paula Oka (@popink) August 4, 2020

Yes, much worse than the British overrunning DC in the War of 1812, the Civil War, or the Great Depression.

🤪 — C Johnson⏳ Free J Assange (@CJlegalBeagle) August 4, 2020

Because he was a journalist some 50 years ago means he still has his marbles? It certainly doesn’t present itself that way. — Jose Merockdim (@JMerockdim) August 4, 2020

Strange, before the virus arrived I was having the most prosperous 3 years of my life — cujoe735 (@cujoe735) August 4, 2020

Bernstein has said this or something like it about every Republican president including Nixon. It really doesn’t have the weight you seem to think it does. — Today in Danistan (@RealDanLee) August 4, 2020

This is a rerun. I’ve seen this episode a thousand times. — Ryan Donnelly (@dipppysipppy) August 4, 2020

{ Yawn } — John Schwartz 🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@john_schwartz) August 4, 2020

Going back to the well. — Heretic3.0 (@0Heretic3) August 4, 2020

Phhft this guy has been dining out for almost 50 years on his Watergate reporting- some of which I now wonder about, given what we’ve since learned about media malpractice. — Nick3 (@in_la3) August 4, 2020

Sure rolled his old bones out of bed! — Johnny Goodboy (@goodboy_johnny) August 4, 2020

Woodward was always the smarter one. — Hypatia (@AlexandriaLibri) August 4, 2020

Well then I’m sure the people will vote him out in 3 months. Try not to wet yourselves. — Richard Castles (@RichardCastles3) August 4, 2020

Start a civil war and depose him. Go on. Sure, you failed last time but this time, with no guns or a martial tradition, you’re sure to prevail. https://t.co/KuRl5yAEsh — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 4, 2020

Takes a special kind deranged lunatic to go on the air and say things like that when their candidate is a hair sniffing, bumbling creeper who rarely knows where he is. Elder abuse. CNN is down to 1.6 million viewers are they trying to lose those too? — Mary Alvarez 🇺🇸 (@MaryAlv60196540) August 4, 2020

It’s always an emergency on CNN pathetic…💯👎 — Mike Z (@MRDemo23) August 4, 2020

How about we just, you know, vote? — Z (@_Z__) August 4, 2020

Related:

CNN fires back after Trump insults “sloppy” Carl Bernstein, alleges fake news over Trump Tower story https://t.co/2b3qxVah8Z — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 30, 2018

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

