Actor Ryan Reynolds says he and his wife, Blake Lively, have felt the deep pain they caused by holding their 2012 wedding at a former plantation in South Carolina.

As such, they’ve decided to be more involved in activism and increase their donations to certain charities.

What are the details?

In a recent interview with Fast Company, Reynolds said that he and Lively were gutted when they realized what they’d done.

“[The wedding locale is] something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for,” he admitted. “It’s impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy.”

Reynolds said that he and his wife were lucky enough to learn from their mistake, which prompted them to “reframe things and move [them] into action.”

The outlet said that the two donated nearly a quarter-million dollars to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education fund, which reportedly followed two previous $1 million donations to the fund and the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.

The pair shared a social media statement following one of the donations in May, writing, “We want to educate ourselves about other people’s experiences and talk to our kids about everything, all of it … especially our own complicity.”

Reynolds and Lively are generally reluctant to speak out about their activism “because he worries that white celebrities too often drown out non-white voices,” the outlet added.

Reynolds, who has launched his own production company and marketing agency, added that he’s intent on diversifying the entertainment industry as much as he is able.

“Representation and diversity need to be completely immersive,” Reynolds insisted. “Like, it needs to be embedded at the root of storytelling, and that’s in both marketing and Hollywood. When you add perspective and insight that isn’t your own, you grow. And you grow your company, too.”

