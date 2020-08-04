https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/collins-kelly-waters-california/2020/08/04/id/980568

Republican congressional candidate Joe Collins, who is trying to defeat Rep. Maxine Waters for the California 43rd Congressional District seat she’s held since 1991, told Newsmax TV Tuesday that people in the district are “just sick” of the outspoken Democrat and are ready for a new face.

And, he told Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports”, if his story as a newcomer is like that of Cinderella, then Waters is the “wicked witch” and his district deserves better.

“Our strategy is to be very visible within the community and we’ve got a lot of support from. people across the United States, as well as people in our district,” Collins told Kelly, adding that his campaign has raised a great deal of money in hopes that someone can defeat Waters after almost 30 years in office.

“They deserve someone who cares about them, who wants to see our community and our district thrive,” said Collins.

Collins served for 13 years in the U.S. Navy, including service in Iraq and as a counselor and sexual assault advocate, and told Kelly the military does get one prepared for a leadership position.

“I think that this time that I’ve been in the military has gotten me absolutely prepared for the task that I have,” said Collins. “This is something that I do not take lightly. We want to beat Maxine Waters. This is our opportunity. This is our chance to get rid of a toxic incumbent like Maxine Waters.”

He added that his district is primarily Democrat, but he does think a lot of residents are not party members because they don’t “absolutely” believe in the party.

“We have the community input on a five-point plan,” said Collins, explaining that what the people of his district want is change.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

