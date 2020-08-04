http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/N3UTNrhnTo8/

Singer-actress Cher isn’t a politician. But if she were, the Hollywood star said she would be raising a ruckus against Republicans by taking to the streets and ranting profanely against the right.

“Washington is so lucky I’m not in office. I Would be protesting on capital steps, Swearing Like a Sailor,Fuck Those Heartless Republican Gutter [rats],” the Moonstruck star tweeted. In an apparent reference to the coronavirus shutdowns, she claimed that Republicans are out of touch with ordinary Americans who have lost jobs and homes.

“They Probably Dont,Know Anyone who Has Lost,or Is Losing Their Job,House,apt,No one in trumps Family is Sick Or Losing Anything.”

The Oscar-winning star appeared to be referring to the current fight between Republicans and Democrats in Congress over the extension of federal unemployment benefits. The $600-per-week federal boost to unemployment benefits expired last week after members of Congress failed to make a deal.

Cher recently made the bizarre allegation President Donald Trump “kills” for the adulation of his fans at his rallies. She also pushed a conspiracy theory that President Trump only wants to save white people and white supremacists from the coronavirus.

“WHAT IF trump DOESNT WANT 2 SAVE”EVERYONE”FROM THE VIRUS .NO BLUE STATES,NO PPL OF COLOR,NO POOR, WHITE LIBERALS,” Cher tweeted. “WHAT IF trump ONLY WANTS WHITES & WHITE SUPREMACIST.”

Cher was married to Sonny Bono, who turned to politics following his showbiz career. Bono was mayor of Palm Springs and later served as a Republican congressman from California’s 44th district for three years until his untimely death in 1998.

