Chinese state media labeled the U.S. a “rogue country” and dubbed the potential sale of social media firm TikTok to Microsoft as “theft,” adding that Beijing could retaliate if a deal is sealed.

Microsoft announced plans on Sunday to acquire TikTok’s business in certain markets — the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Commenting on the matter, President Donald Trump said that buying only part of the app will be “complicated”— but he still gave Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella the go ahead. Trump added that some “key money” would have to be paid to the U.S. Treasury Department for making the deal possible.

Hu Xijin, the outspoken editor-in-chief of the state-backed Global Times, called the move an “open robbery” and said “President Trump is turning the once great America into a rogue country.”

TikTok has been under fire from Washington which has accused the Chinese-owned app of collecting data on Americans and sending it to the Chinese government. TikTok has repeatedly denied this.

The Trump administration first threatened to ban TikTok. On Sunday before Microsoft announced its intention to acquire TikTok, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a Fox News interview that Trump will take action “in the coming days” on the app.