Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is pushing to increase the state and local tax deduction, a change that would overwhelmingly benefit wealthier taxpayers, in the Senate’s coronavirus relief package.

The New York senator told reporters that he raised the change in talks with Trump administration officials over the weekend, according to Newsday.

The state and local tax deduction, known as SALT, is available to taxpayers who itemize their tax deductions. It was limited to $10,000 in the 2017 GOP tax reform bill.

Republicans have accused Democrats, such as Schumer, of holding up a deal on the Senate relief package to insist on lifting the $10,000 cap.

“This is [Schumer’s] position: Nothing for schools, nothing for kids, nothing for the PPP, nothing for the healthcare fight — nobody gets a dime unless the Democratic leader gets a massive tax cut for rich people,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said Monday.

Tax experts say that repealing the $10,000 cap on SALT deductions would disproportionately benefit very high-earning individuals.

“Repealing the limit would benefit higher earners than those further down the income spectrum,” said Garrett Watson, a senior policy analyst at the Tax Foundation, a right-leaning think tank.

If Schumer’s repeal became law, the top 1% of taxpayers would see a 2.79% increase in after-tax income, according to analysis by the Tax Foundation. Meanwhile, middle-income earners would gain 0.01% in after-tax income, while low-wage earners would receive no increase at all.

Analysis from a separate tax think tank, the Tax Policy Center, shows that repealing the limitation would benefit 9 out of 10 households earning the top 1% of incomes. By contrast, only 3% of middle-income earners, those making between $49,000 and $86,000 a year, would pay less in taxes if the limitation were repealed.

Despite middle- and low-income earners receiving little to no benefit from repealing the limitation, House Democrats in May approved legislation that would eliminate the cap on the SALT deduction for two years.

Schumer has vowed to get the same provision in the Senate bill.

“I will push to insert language the House passed … to restore our full SALT deduction in the upcoming coronavirus legislation under negotiation right now,” he said last month.

Democrats, especially from high-tax states, argue that loosening the cap on SALT deductions would allow state and local governments to respond to the pandemic under less pressure to cut services.