CNN host Brian Stelter was pummeled with the truth on Monday after blaming “right-wing media” for spreading claims about Joe Biden that his own network, along with the mainstream media and Democrats, are responsible for generating.

What’s the background?

Democratic strategists are warning Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, against debating President Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 election.

Biden’s strategy of remaining out of the spotlight while the coronavirus panic plays out in the national media has been successful, at least in the short term. Biden’s reclusive campaign has allowed the media to focus on Trump, not the former vice president’s gaffe-prone behavior.

On Monday, the New York Times published an essay arguing for the debates to be scrapped altogether. The op-ed was criticized as yet another ploy by the mainstream media, and its supporters, to help Biden to not have to debate the president.

What did Stelter say?

Reacting to sentiment against Biden debating Trump was Fox News radio host Guy Benson, who characterized the effort as a “media tempest.”

In response, Stelter claimed the media was not responsible for pushing the Biden-debate story — instead charging the “right-wing media” as the guilty party.

“It is mostly a right-wing media tempest, fueled by hour after hour of Fox commentary (not reporting), far removed from campaign reality…” Stelter said in a tweet.

However, as Benson proved in response, the effort to push Biden from debating Trump is anything but a “right-wing media” generated story.

Benson replied to Stelter with numerous mainstream media news sources — including CNN — pushing the Biden-debate story:

New York Times: “Lets Scrap the Presidential Debates”

CNN: “Political analyst makes plea for Biden not to debate Trump”

Boston Herald: “Biden better walk back any offers to debate Trump”

Newsweek: “Supporters Urge Joe Biden Not to Debate Trump, Applaud Hosts for Canceling Over COVID-19 Concerns”

Stelter responded to Benson by completely ignoring the fact that he had just blamed “right-wing media” for something that originated in Democratic circles.

“i’m well aware. but it’s a mistake to spend lots of precious time yakking about what leftie columnists are suggesting in this case. obviously biden will debate. why imply otherwise to viewers, hour after hour?” Stelter said.

