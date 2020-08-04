https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/510404-colorado-police-apologize-after-young-children-handcuffed

The police department in Aurora, Colo., apologized and opened an internal investigation this week after a video went viral showing officers detaining handcuffed Black children face-down in a parking lot.

A Colorado woman named Brittney Gilliam said she took her nieces, younger sister and daughter to get their nails done at an area salon on Sunday, KUSA in Denver reported. Officers with the Aurora Police Department detained the family after their vehicle was mistakenly identified as stolen.

Now-viral footage shows four of the family members lying face-down in a parking lot. Multiple family members were wearing handcuffs, and screams and cries can be heard throughout the video.

“I want my mother,” one person can be heard wailing.

Aurora PD handcuff and held family at gunpoint. pic.twitter.com/GkTWKFZqkI — Joshua Rodriguez (@Joshuajered) August 3, 2020

KUSA reported that the video shows four children between ages of 6 and 17 lying on the ground. At least two are handcuffed, it noted.

The children were ordered to lie face-down at gunpoint, according to reports.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson offered apologies in a Monday statement.

“We have been training our officers that when they contact a suspected stolen car, they should do what is called a high-risk stop. This involves drawing their weapons and ordering all occupants to exit the car and lie prone on the ground. But we must allow our officers to have discretion and to deviate from this process when different scenarios present themselves,” Wilson said.

“I have called the family to apologize and to offer any help we can provide, especially for the children who may have been traumatized by yesterday’s events,” Wilson continued, adding that the department has offered “age-appropriate therapy that the city will cover.”

Statement regarding yesterday’s car stop at Iliff and Buckley. pic.twitter.com/rNIJhRjUOu — Chief Vanessa Wilson (@APDChiefWilson) August 4, 2020

Wilson said that license plate information on Gilliam’s vehicle matched the information of a stolen vehicle. However, the stolen vehicle’s license plate was from a different state. The stolen vehicle was also a motorcycle, according to reports.

The chief said an internal investigation was opened “and an examination of training and procedures is underway.”

“There’s no excuse why you didn’t handle it a different type of way,” Gilliam told KUSA.

“You could have even told them ‘step off to the side let me ask your mom or your auntie a few questions so we can get this cleared up.’ There was different ways to handle it,” she said.

Gilliam’s 14-year-old niece, Teriana Thomas, told the TV station that she does not trust the police department.

“It’s like they don’t care,” Thomas said. “Who am I going to call when my life is in danger?”

