https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasio-laying-off-22000-city-workers-feds-dont-give-us-bailout-video/

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer he will lay off 22,000 city workers if the Feds don’t give him a bailout.

Wolf Blitzer asked de Blasio if he is failing because crime has spiked in New York City.

The Communist Mayor, who defanged and defunded the NYPD blamed Covid for the increase in crime.

Then he said he’s very worried about the stimulus talks in DC and warned he will have to lay off 22,000 city employees from every department by October 1st if he doesn’t get a federal bailout.

TRENDING: Teen Activist Who Rallied to Defund Police and Remove Police from Schools Is Shot Dead in Chicago

WATCH:

.@NYCMayor: I’m laying off 22,000 city workers if the feds don’t give us a bailout pic.twitter.com/iWkSh4N8yJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 4, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

