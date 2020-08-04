https://nypost.com/2020/08/04/man-and-woman-shot-at-bronx-vigil-for-family-member/

A man and a woman were shot Monday night at a Bronx candlelight vigil for a family member, cops said.

Bullets started flying at the event at the Soundview Houses on Seward Avenue near Croes Place at about 10:00 p.m., police said.

Both the woman, 29, and 33-year-old man were struck in the leg, cops said. The relationship between the victims was not immediately clear.

They were taken to Jacobi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police at the scene Monday night could be seen searching for evidence among scores of votive candles.

Monday’s shooting took place a block away from a fatal shooting on Friday that claimed the life of 21-year-old Shaiquan Wilson.

Wilson’s killer was still on the lam as of Monday.

