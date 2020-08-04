https://www.dailywire.com/news/condoleezza-rice-a-problem-of-the-left-is-telling-black-people-how-to-think

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice joined the chorus of black Republicans criticizing the Left for telling black people how they should think.

Speaking with Peter Baker of the The New York Times at the Aspen Security Forum, Rice said she hopes for a day when people will not harbor preconceived notions based on people’s race.

“I don’t really care if we’re colorblind, but I would like to get to the place that when you see somebody who is black, you don’t have preconceived notions of what they’re capable of, who they are — by the way, what they think, which is I think a problem of the left,” Rice said, as reported by Fox News. “You look at somebody who’s black and you think you know what they think, or you at least think you know what they ought to think.”

Though Rice did not mention him by name, the comment comes several months after former Vice President told radio host Charlamagne tha God that black people actually “ain’t black” if they vote for President Trump over him.

Rice referred to slavery as a “birth defect” of America that has contributed to inequities in education, policing and economic opportunities. To tackle this problem, she, however, extolled the practice of school choice.

“I am not one who believes you can just sort of ‘take on systemic racism,’ I don’t even know how to start,” Rice said. “I do think you can take on the impact of an educational system for minority kids that leaves most of them behind. I think you can take that on. But people might not like my answer. My answer is: Let’s do school choice in a big way.”

This past June, President Trump referred to school choice as the “civil rights issue of our time.”

“When you can have children go to a school where their parents want them to go, and it creates competition, and other schools fight harder, because all of a sudden they say, ‘Wow, we’re losing it, we have to fight hard,’” the president said. “It gets better in so many different ways, but there are groups of people against that. You have unions against it, you have others against it, and they’re not against it for the right reasons, they were against it for a lot of the wrong reasons.”

Rice voiced her support for removing Confederate monuments and renaming some military bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Hood in Texas. She denounced efforts to take down monuments like the Emancipation Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“I actually don’t know why anybody wants to defend the Confederacy and Confederate monuments,” Rice said. “I also don’t know why anybody wants to tear down a statue of Abraham Lincoln and slaves, which was actually funded by freed slaves. So this has gotten a little out of control, frankly, and I don’t want to be the Soviet Union where we’re trying to erase history.”

