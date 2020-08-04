https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/covid-19-dr-zelenko-150000-americans-many-around-world-dead-hcq-stood-way-making-trillions-video/

Dr. Zev Zelenko was one of the first front line doctors in America to come out and share his success with using a hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) regimen to treat and cure the China coronavirus.

Back in March Dr. Zelenko treated 699 coronavirus patients with HCQ and Zinc with 100% success.

Since that time Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, the FDA and CDC refused to promote the success of HCQ in treating the disease.

There have been 51 studies that show HCQ is effective in treating the coronavirus.

On Tuesday Dr. Zelenko joined Steve Bannon and his cohosts on The War Room Pandemic.

Dr. Zev Zelenko told The War Room, “There are forces that confused the president, that vilified and fear-mongered hydroxychloroquine usage. And the reason why is the have in the pipeline remdesivir and vaccines that they want to push through. So, hydroxychloroquine stood in the way of trillions of dollars. So there are 150,000 dead Americans and many more people around the world simply are dead, because the world listen to the FDA, which I don’t recommend by the way, are dead simply because of people like Dr. Fauci and the forces behind him… I think the president’s instincts are greater than all of his advisors combined and I beg the president to please just follow your instincts.

People are dying because conflicted doctors and fake news reporters are playing politics with HCQ.

A great meta-analysis of COVID19 randomized trials in the BMJ confirms benefits of glucocortcoids on mortality but the shockers is that hydroxychloroquine does better than remdesivir at resolving symptoms, the point that led to remdesivir’s approval!

“https://t.co/5dfNbAUvFA pic.twitter.com/KbzXjK5asi — Covid19Crusher (@Covid19Crusher) August 3, 2020

