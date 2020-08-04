https://www.theepochtimes.com/covid-19-hydroxychloroquine-studies-flawed-experts-say_3450045.html

News Analysis

There are many studies on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) on treating COVID-19, but only a handful of them adhere to the highest scientific standards. Even those, however, fail to answer some of the most pressing questions.

The debate over HCQ turned into an information tug of war after President Donald Trump endorsed its potential early on. Each side now accuses the other of getting swayed by politics.

Each side has its arguments, but when they’re all put together, it turns out that some of the most crucial questions still haven’t been definitively answered. For example, is there a way to use HCQ to prevent the most at-risk people from dying of COVID if caught early?

HCQ has been used for decades to treat ailments including malaria and lupus. It’s a cheap drug with manageable side effects such as headache, dizziness, and upset stomach. In people with certain hearth conditions, it can affect the heart rate, according to the American College of Cardiology, which recommended increased monitoring for at-risk patients.

In theory, HCQ should be helpful in inhibiting COVID by prying open the infected cells to allow zinc, which is naturally present in the human body, to enter the cell and slow the replication of the virus.

Several doctors who have been both vocal and successful in using HCQ in hundreds of patients have explained that the point of HCQ is not necessarily to cure a patient or suppress all COVID symptoms. Their argument is, that HCQ can slow the virus down and allow the body to build up immunity against it so it can get over it on its own. The main benefit should be to give people most at risk of dying of COVID, particularly the elderly, a chance to survive it with manageable symptoms and without a need for hospitalization. HCQ is thus best combined with zinc dietary supplement and possibly an antibiotic, azithromycin, to prevent secondary bacterial infection, explained Dr. Vladimir Zelenko of Monroe, NY, who’s reported promising results among his patients.

Anecdotal evidence and a dozen studies indicate this is the case.

But none of these studies are both controlled and randomized, which diminishes their value. For a study to match the scientific golden standard, it needs to be conducted on a sufficiently large number of truly random people so the specific makeup of the group (such as its demographics) doesn’t influence the results. The group is then divided in half. One half gets the drug and the other, the control group, gets a placebo. The outcomes for the two groups are then compared.

Yale epidemiology professor Harvey Risch, one of the proponents of HCQ treatment, pointed out that many drugs have been adopted for use without randomized controlled trials.

But other experts remain unconvinced, pointing to the handful of randomized controlled trials of HCQ that do exist. None of them showed statistically significant benefits in treating COVID with the drug.

Risch and others have criticized what they see as design flaws in these studies.

Some of the studies looked at hospitalized patients in serious conditions. But in those cases, it was already too late for HCQ to help, Risch argued. Others looked at people in early stages of the disease, but most of their participants were people under 50 without serious health issues. These people usually go through COVID without serious complications anyway.

None of the studies used the HCQ-azithromycin-zinc combo that appears to have been the most effective in clinical practice.

Also, some of the studies included only a minority of people who’ve actually tested positive for COVID. Other participants were included based on symptoms (such as cough, fatigue, headache, or fever) and at risk of contact with the virus (such as by sharing workplace with somebody who’ve tested positive). The virus that causes COVID, SARS-CoV-2, is not the only one causing such symptoms, leaving the possibility that some of the people didn’t have COVID to begin with.

Furthermore, the studies used much higher doses of HCQ than what clinicians on the ground seem to recommend.

Dr. Zelenko prescribes 200 mg of HCQ every 12 hours for five days.

In contrast, the controlled randomized studies mostly used doses ranging from 1200-2400 mg in the first 24 hours followed with 600-1200 mg daily for the next 4-21 days.

This didn’t sit well with Meryl Nass, physician and a chemical toxicity expert.

“The drug is very safe when used correctly, but not a lot more can potentially kill,” she warned in a June 14 blog post.

She pointed to a 1979 World Health Organization (WHO) review that said a single 1500 mg dose of chloroquine base is considered toxic and 2000 mg can be fatal (pdf). Chloroquine has similar potency as HCQ. A 200 mg HCQ pill contains 155 mg of the base drug. That suggests anything above 1900 mg of HCQ at once can be considered a toxic dose, while a single dose above 2500 mg could be deadly.

Moreover, it takes about a month for a human body to excrete half the ingested drug “so the cumulative amount is important,” Nass said.

The 1979 paper notes that a daily base dose of 1200 mg (about 1550 mg in pills) “has been tolerated for at least a few days.” But it adds that this dosage “appears to be a limit which should not be exceeded.”

Nass specifically took issue with the United Kingdom’s Recovery trial, which used a 2000 mg HCQ dose in the first 24 hours and 400 mg every 12 hours for nine more days (pdf). She also criticized the now-halted WHO’s Solidarity trial which proposed to use 1600 mg in the first 24 hours and then 400 mg twice a day for nine more days, according to the Canadian and Norwegian arms of the trial.

Nass called these dosage regimens “non-therapeutic, toxic and potentially lethal.”

Neither Nass nor representatives for the Recovery and Solidarity trials respond to requests for comment.

There has been at least one randomized controlled study by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) that used lower HCQ doses (800 mg on day one, 200 mg for four more days), but it’s been halted without publishing complete results. The NIH stated in a press release that the data indicated HCQ “provided no additional benefit compared to placebo control for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.”

