https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/baseball-marlins-covid-19-testing/2020/08/04/id/980573

It took until after the last minute, but the Miami Marlins finally were cleared to return to the field for a road game Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles.

The contest, slated for a 7:35 p.m. ET start, was delayed, reportedly with the Marlins awaiting final COVID-19 tests results. Multiple media outlets reported the Marlins were cleared, and tall final tests were taken and came back negative.

The scheduled first pitch was pushed back to 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Marlins had not taken the field since July 26 after their opening three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies had been completed. A reported 18 players and 21 members of the team’s traveling party had tested positive for COVID-19, with some players starting to report virus symptoms during the Phillies series.

The Marlins had 10 games postponed, including a four-game home-and-home series against the Orioles from July 27-30. The Orioles had already traveled to Miami for the series opener but returned home after the Marlins remained in Philadelphia.

Tuesday’s Marlins-Orioles game was the makeup of the July 29 contest that would have been Baltimore’s home opener.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

