Netflix’s Cursed is a retelling of Arthurian legend, and Christians are noticing that it does not portray us in a flattering light—as is typical of Hollywood these days. We could write an angry post complaining about it, but it doesn’t have to be this way. We can actually be positive and productive instead. We can tell our own stories and depict Christianity in a different light. I’m going to show you exactly what I mean in a tale that’s around five hundred words, which is the same length as your standard, angry column.

Dried blood and the patina of age stained the sword, but it remained more than sharp enough to cleave flesh and bone. Morgana’s headsman held it at the Knight’s throat.

“On my honor, never shall I stand idly by while anyone threatens another man’s life without cause,” Arthur said. “Tell me then, what has this Knight done that you seek to relieve him of his head?”

His men stood firmly behind him, with nothing to their backs but the verdant woods. Morgana and her minions stood firmly on the stone ruins. The Knight kneeled in front of them, and the headsman guarded him.

Morgana’s teeth flashed from behind black lips. “This man, a Knight of the new religion, has slaughtered my people. I demand blood as my vengeance.”

“Is this true?” Arthur asked.

The Knight held his head high. “I deny it not. The sorceress was practicing witchcraft and doing other great evil.”

“He despises the old ways and for that he despises us!” Morgana snapped. “He wants his new religion to wipe out ours!”

“What say you?” inquired Arthur.

“I deny it not that I despise the old ways,” the Knight answered. “And I deny it not that I want to destroy her wicked religion. But the new religion is even older than the old ways. Only long forgotten until now.”

“See! See! He admits his guilt!” Morgana scowled. “Now leave us be so that we may do that which we have a right!”

Her headsman adjusted his grip on the sword.

“Knight, what other great evil did you witness the sorceress doing?” Arthur asked.

“Morgana and her followers were slaughtering villagers. They had refused to bow down and worship her. I fought these evildoers and drove them off. Had weariness not overcome me, I would have detected their ambush when I pursued them here.”

“That is a grave charge,” Arthur replied.

“Losing one’s head is a grave situation,” retorted the Knight.

“Morgana, what is your answer to what the Knight says?” Arthur asked.

“He’s a liar!”

“I can take you to the village,” the Knight said.

Arthur nodded. “A reasonable request.”

“This is insulting! I shall not make such a journey! I know what this man did, and I need not your permission to take my revenge!” Morgana glanced at her headsman.

The headsman hefted back his sword.

Arthur drew his and it gleamed with an unearthly light. “Stop!”

The headsman hesitated.

Arthur and Morgana locked eyes, and Morgana’s scowl transformed back into a leer. “What the Knight says is true. But my demand for vengeance is just. Those who refuse to worship me deserve to die!”

With a scream that seemed to shake the trees, Arthur charged forward and engaged the headsman. His men launched into battle against the rest of Morgana’s minions. Arthur ran through the headsman and cut loose the Knight’s bonds.

The Knight picked up the headsman’s sword and joined the battle. “You have my sincerest of thanks, good sir!”

“Aye! Now let us fight together and wipe out this heinous evil—or die a glorious death while trying!”