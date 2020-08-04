https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/david-horowitz-blm-antifa-far-dangerous-60s-radicals/

No one knows leftist radicals better than David Horowitz, the former Marxist, Black Panther advocate and editor of the New Left’s Ramparts magazine who had a political conversion and became a world-renowned conservative author and activist. He says Black Lives Matter, Antifa and Occupy Wall Street all seek the same thing: a progressive, aka socialist, revolution in America – and they are far closer to achieving it today than ’60s radicals ever were.

Horowitz is currently promoting his new book, “Blitz: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win.” Perhaps because he is getting up in years (now 81), or because of the turbulent times, Horowitz is speaking more frankly than ever in warning Americans about the seriousness of the leftist threat. In a new wide-ranging interview on my “Hidden Truth Show” podcast, Horowitz, who was raised by communist parents in New York and at one time was a self-described Marxist revolutionary, said, “The Democratic Party agenda is a communist agenda. They are not socialists. They say that because it sounds nice. They are communists.”

He expressed serious concern over the number of states creating a new category of crimes called “hate crimes.” These are “thought crimes,” he said. “This creates the foundation for a police state. The next step is outlawing hate speech.” The regulation of speech is also happening in the private sector, from the mainstream media to social media. “We are one election away from Fox News being banned by cable and satellite companies as hate speech,” he warned.

He also addressed alleged “systemic racism.” “Black racism is a much bigger problem today than white racism,” he said. “David Duke calls a rally, and 15 supporters show up and 1,000 counter demonstrators. Louis Farrakhan, who is a raging lunatic, white-hating, Jew-hating, Iranian-terrorism-embracing demagogue, got 800,000 people to march on Washington.”

He says that Black Lives Matter’s ideology is essentially the same as the Black Panthers. Notes Horowitz, “The Black Panthers was a criminal organization, and so is Black Lives Matter, except they have the backing of the Democratic Party.” He supports the use of the U.S. military to counter the rioters. “Antifa is an army. These people have no respect for America or its laws and have the full support of the Democratic Party,” he said.

TRENDING: Steve Scalise forces Fauci to admit Trump saved lives with his COVID response

White-skin privilege, he asserts, does not exist. “If you have black skin, you can get into Harvard with 200 less on your SAT score. It is un-American, this white-skin privilege crap,” he said. “What is standing in the way of black wealth is black fathers not being there.”

Asked why Black Lives Matter, as stated on its website, seeks to “disrupt” the nuclear family structure, Horowitz explained, “The greatest obstacle to communist schemes is religion and the family. It gets in their way.”

Horowitz is not optimistic about the path out of this. “It will take the country 50 years or more to get out of the hole we have dug for ourselves. We have several generations that have been miseducated.”

The full interview can be seen here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

