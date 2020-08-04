http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oHocyQXhQ24/

During a press conference on Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) stated that “What we’re seeing here” with Tropical Storm Isaias “and what we’ve been seeing now for years, is the result of global warming.” De Blasio added that global warming is leading to “more and more pressure on coastal areas all around the world” and that “We’re seeing problems in cities all over the world because of global warming.”

After urging New Yorkers to take precautions during the storm, de Blasio said, “Now, let’s talk about the bigger reality. What we’re seeing here, and what we’ve been seeing now for years, is the result of global warming. We’ve been seeing more and more pressure on coastal areas all around the world. Some of you may have been following the horrible flooding in Bangladesh right now. We have a big Bangladeshi community here in this city. We’re seeing problems in cities all over the world because of global warming. This is not an abstraction, especially for New Yorkers after Sandy. As I say, after Sandy, there were no more climate change deniers in New York City. We experienced it. We lived it. We’re not going to ignore it.”

