One day after a devastating explosion destroyed the port of Beirut and tore through Lebanon’s capital city, toppling some buildings and stripping others of their glass, the death toll from the explosion has reached 100.

The Lebanese Red Cross is reporting that, in addition to the 100 dead, at least 4,000 people were injured. Local hospitals were overwhelmed yesterday following the blast.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear, but there is no evidence that it was an attack. Rather, some Lebanese residents are blaming the tragedy on years of poor governance by a group of politicians characterized by their indifference and corruption.

Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi said during an interview that the blast appeared to be caused by the detonation of more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate that was being stored in the warehouse.

Prior to the blast, Lebanon was already teetering on the edge of catastrophe. The small country’s economy is failing, which has inspired widespread protests these past months. The coronavirus pandemic is surging as the country’s health system fails — there was some concern yesterday that the novel virus will spread even more rapidly as thousands pour into hospitals. And now, a possible food shortage could be on the horizon as the country reportedly lost close to 85% of its stored grain yesterday. The explosion destroyed silos that housed grain, and even what wasn’t destroyed of the supply is now contaminated and cannot be used.

