By Dr. William Scott Magill and Lawrence Allen

Thomas Jefferson wisely noted that “eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”

On 9/11, the United States learned that complacency comes at a much higher price. Yet now, less than 20 years after that hard lesson, after having beaten back terrorist threats from al-Qaida and their affiliates and destroying the ISIS caliphate, we have let our guard down once again. And once again, we are paying the heavy price.

While we have been distracted into complacency by a myriad of crises at home, two new terrorist threats have emerged that make previous terrorist threats pale in comparison. No one need speculate about their intentions; they are stated clearly in declarations, manifestos, charters and above all, in actions.

Uniquely among terrorists, this new enemy has the United States exclusively in their sights. Their self-stated mission is to destroy our way of life, to end our quarter-millennia Republic, to demolish our Judeo-Christian foundations. In other words, to destroy the United States of America.

They are the very essence of terrorists: “ones who use violence and intimidation against civilians in the pursuit of political power.” They have already slaughtered many of our fellow Americans. They savagely attack our families, our homes, our institutions and, like caliphates of old, seek to raze our places of worship. Insidiously, they corrupt our children by inculcating them with the lies that feed any terrorist movement. They enlist young Americans in their fight by implanting in their souls the twin phantoms of national guilt and collective racial culpability that justifies their terrorist acts. In a Stockholm Syndrome variant, our youngest American generation can redeem themselves only by joining with their cause to destroy “evil America.”

They equip our youth in this deceptive battle with weaponized words and phrases like systemic racism, police brutality, black lives matter, white privilege, on and on, with which they arm a generation to commit national suicide.

Black Lives Matter (BLM), like Antifa or any true Marxist organization, has perfected the weaponization of words, terms and fake morality, as prescribed by Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn in their manifesto, “Prairie Fire: The Politics of Revolutionary Anti-Imperialism.” And it’s not only radicals submitting these false standards as the only legitimate terms for discussion; 66% of the general population fall prey to their ruse, accepting rather than rejecting these error-based premises. By accepting as valid the weapons of suicide handed to them by their enemies, they engage, knowingly or not, in the demise of the freest, least-racist, most significant force for good of any nation in history.

Americans should be alarmed that such an overwhelming percentage of our fellow citizens are blinded to the truth of BLM. As commentator Tammy Bruce recently stated, “In reality, this has nothing to do with black lives and everything to do with liberal Marxist anarchists having hijacked, as they always do, an important social issue with which they will undermine the very communities and people they claim to represent.”

The destructive truth about Antifa and BLM is clear to anyone with eyes to see, exposed by their own words and actions. BLM has proudly proclaimed itself to be well-trained Marxists, who have declared war on America in their own public writings and statements. They have called for the destruction of the nuclear family, along with capitalism, police departments and prisons. They encourage the murder of police officers (which they achieved on multiple occasions) and the “burning down” of our entire system of government and civilization. At the same time, they are training militia armed and committed to these goals through violence and terror.

The violence of BLM/Antifa anarchists and Marxists looms like a threatening cloud over our nation and the future of humanity. In a matter of months, this terrorist alliance, coming now to the point of inseparability, have left us with looted stores, destroyed business, smoldering cities and demolished lives where mere days ago the American Dream lived and thrived. What they haven’t burned to the ground is covered by their trademark vulgar graffiti, including where countless historical monuments once stood from Sea to Shining Sea.

The facts are stark and straightforward: Both BLM and Antifa have declared themselves to be America’s enemy. It is time for America to declare Antifa and BLM its enemy.

These terrorists have accomplished something al-Qaida, ISIS and the Iranian terrorist regime never could: striking America deep inside our heartland. Their terrorism has had an exponentially greater impact on average Americans than the al-Qaida attacks on 9/11. Whereas ISIS seized land and declared a caliphate in Iraq, these terrorists seized a six-block area of Seattle. They declared their own “caliphate,” holding its residents hostage, carrying out a form of “ethnic cleansing” of political undesirables under threat of violence.

When Antifa and BLM talk like terrorists, walk like terrorists, loot and burn and murder like terrorists, why aren’t we treating them as the terrorist enemies of America they are?

Without a terrorist designation, city councils and officials release violent felons into our neighborhoods. They order police to stand down and not interfere with the rioting and looting, nor protect their citizenry from the violence. They have eliminated cash bail, a government-provided guarantee to the terrorists that no matter what evil crimes they commit, they will be returned to the streets within hours. Donors such as George Soros – another self-proclaimed enemy of America – are free to give as much “meaningful aid” as they please to these enemies. The left in our national government freely praises their depraved acts and lawless organizations, doing all they can to prevent the executive branch from doing its job of enforcing the law and restoring order.

Under our form of constitutional federalism, the federal government is empowered to defend the unalienable rights of Americans against their own rogue state or city governments. This truism exists even when the offending ideology opposes such interference. The Insurrection Act of 1807 and, more specifically, the 14th Amendment, with the recognition of dual – American and Respective State – citizenship, not only allow but require our federal government to defend Americans. The most well-known modern application of this provision of the 14th Amendment was President Eisenhower sending the 101st Airborne to enforce desegregation in Little Rock Arkansas.

As Thomas Hobbes points out in “Leviathan,” the primary duty of government is to “provide law and order, protecting citizens from one another and from foreign foes.” That is to say, it is the federal government’s duty to protect American citizens from violence regardless of whether the states refuse to protect their citizens or are complicit in the violence.

With a terrorist designation, exercising this obligation by the federal government becomes easier. These terrorists can be surveilled with the full extent of our anti-terrorist technological apparatus; they can be arrested anywhere and anytime by federal agents – rather than coddled and released by a rogue state or local governments – and properly charged, tried and convicted of federal crimes. Importantly, they would remain in federal prisons, out of the reach of state and local left-wing fanatics who would release them in a heartbeat.

Furthermore, Mr. Soros and others who enable these terrorists will risk having the entirety of their assets confiscated; they will be arrested and tried for funding terrorism – same as if they’d given the money to Osama bin Laden himself. City officials who look the other way when the terrorists commit their heinous acts upon American citizenry or warn the terrorists of federal law enforcement movements will face decades in federal prison for aiding and abetting terrorism.

By merely calling terrorism what it is and acting accordingly, our federal Executive Branch will gain a highly targeted tool with surgically precise authority: a mandate pointed directly at the targets that threaten us. Designating Antifa, and by extension BLM, terrorist organizations is a promise that must be kept by Trump.

We soundly defeated ISIS; we must now do the very same to those in our government who are aiding and abetting these terrorist organizations – Antifa and BLM, who proudly chant the same message as the Iranians still do: “Death To America!”

We, therefore, call upon President Trump to have the Justice Department and Treasury Department designate and treat Antifa and BLM as the terrorist organizations they are and exercise his 14th Amendment duty to protect American citizens from them and their enablers in our city, state and federal government. This needs to happen now.

Lawrence Allen is the author of four books, including “Tree of Liberty: Trilogy,” winner of Let’s Just Talk Radio’s 2014 Best Political Thriller Award. He speaks on topics of the day and recently produced an 8-part series called “The History You Don’t Know,” which shows the parallels between China’s Communist Era and the Modern American Left. His website is: www.treeoflibertyusa.com.

Dr. William Scott Magill is the executive director of Veterans in Defense of Liberty (ViDoL). He served with the United States Marine Corps 1965-1971, with the United States Army Medical Corps 1981-1988, and with the Denver Police Department 1970-1976. He obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Denver, Masters of Health Care Administration Trinity University in San Antonio, and a medical degree from The University of Health Sciences in Kansas City. Dr. Magill matriculated his residency in Ob/Gyn at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu and served as the Chief of Ob/Gyn at Irwin Army Hospital Ft. Riley Kansas. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He was until recently a practicing Obstetrician & Gynecologist in Springfield, Missouri, for 21 years.

