From Fox News:

The Philadelphia arm of the Black Lives Matter movement has called for the “complete abolition” of the police department in five years as well as the scrapping of military bases abroad.

For more than a month, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement has called for sweeping changes across the country in the bid to end racial injustices. At the heart of the debate is the campaign to defund – or dismantle – police departments.

And according to BLM Philadelphia representative and activist YahNé Ndgo, the chapter has developed a five-year plan to do just that.

“One of the things that we are demanding over five years is the complete abolition. We don’t want to see any police in our community,” Ndgo told Fox News in an interview Tuesday. “Over the course of those five years, it gives time for the community to begin to build what is needed. We aren’t looking to leave any kind of vacancy around the issue of safety.”

From her purview, one of the main factors leading to crime is poverty and hunger – which in turn drives drug use and drug-related crimes.

Ndgo said helping drug addicts would address many societal ills.

“As we address these particular concerns, and at the same time build restorative justice practices, and build out our mental health response teams, and build medic responses,” she said, “[These are] responses that really actually deal with the issues that are in place. Then we will have less crime anyway.”