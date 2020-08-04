https://conservativeinstitute.org/conservative-news/obama-2020-endorsements-aoc.htm

Former President Barack Obama kept a low profile in regard to the 2020 election until well after former Vice President Joe Biden all but clinched the Democrat nomination.

Obama is no longer silent, however, and he just released a mass endorsement letter of dozens of Democrat and progressive candidates for federal and state-level offices in the 2020 election.

Breaking his silence

An Obama endorsement is one of the most coveted endorsements a Democrat can snag, so Obama’s backing of over a hundred Democrat candidates could be a game-changer for some of them.

“I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic and highly qualified Democrats,” Obama said in his statement.

“Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country’s promise by sticking up for working people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans — not just those at the top.”

Obama backed a slew of both establishment and up-and-coming progressive candidates in 17 states, including former Democratic presidential candidate and Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper for U.S. Senate; former Obama aide and incumbent Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ), incumbent Reps. Katie Porter (D-CA); Max Rose (D-NY); Antonio Delgado (D-NY); and Joe Cunningham (D-SC), Fox News reported.

He also backed longtime Democrat Rep. Eliot Engel’s (D-NY) progressive challenger, Jamaal Bowman, who recently ousted the longtime — and Nancy Pelosi-backed — incumbent in a hotly contested June primary.

AOC snubbed

Conspicuously missing from Obama’s endorsement letter was far-left freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who rallied to defeat longtime Rep. Joseph Crowley in 2018.

Even though Obama endorsed Ocasio-Cortez’s election after she ousted Crowley in the state’s primary in 2018, he’s curiously silent about her re-election campaign this time around.

Obama said in his statement that the candidates he named make him “optimistic not just about our party’s chances in November but about our country’s future so long after that.”

Apparently Ocasio-Cortez isn’t a part of his vision for the future of America. Ocasio-Cortez already won her primary, so it’s unlikely Obama was waiting to make sure that she would successfully fend off Democrat challengers.

Ocasio-Cortez isn’t left entirely hopeless, however, as Obama’s office confirmed that the former president is set to release another wave of endorsements after all other primaries are completed this fall.

